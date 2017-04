While it's impossible to capture all of the amazing accomplishments of Blue Ridge Public Radio Music Director Dick Kowal's talented career, we do have some highlights, and a few good stories.

It's a bittersweet day here at Blue Ridge Public Radio. Thirty one years ago this month, music director Dick Kowal hit the airwaves. Today, he hosted his last show. While it's impossible to capture all of the amazing accomplishments of his talented career, we do have some highlights, and a few good stories. BPR's Helen Chickering reports.