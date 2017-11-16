Related Program: 
The State of Things | Blue Ridge Public Radio

Can American Government Be Good Again?

By 59 minutes ago
  • Photograph of Former President Harry S. Truman and Bess Truman, Smiling, ca. 1960
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    Photograph of Former President Harry S. Truman and Bess Truman, Smiling, ca. 1960
    National Archives and Records Administration. Office of Presidential Libraries. Harry S. Truman Library. / Flickr - Creative Commons -https://flic.kr/p/bzswcq
  • A car advertisement from the late 1950's depicts the kind of family life that was common at the time.
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    A car advertisement from the late 1950's depicts the kind of family life that was common at the time.
    Andrew Bone / Flickr - Creative Commons - https://flic.kr/p/RtTovk
  • Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower and his wife visit Disneyland in 1961.
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower and his wife visit Disneyland in 1961.
    Tom Simpson / Flikr/Creative Commons
  • President Lyndon B. Johnson speaks during a 1966 trip to Vietnam.
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    President Lyndon B. Johnson speaks during a 1966 trip to Vietnam.
    manhhal / Flikr/Creative Commons

In “The Gifted Generation: When Government Was Good” (Bloomsbury/2017), historian David Goldfield examines the baby boomer generation and argues that more than anything, the opportunities provided to them by the federal government created the conditions for unprecedented confidence and success. 

Public policies of the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s created an American society that was more inclusive and more level thanks to forward-looking legislation on higher education, research, housing, the environment and employment. Beginning in the 1970s, Goldfield argues that presidents ceased to act in the interest of all citizens and instead began to exploit divides and promote exclusive benefits.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Goldfield, professor of history at UNC-Charlotte, about his book and his opinion on whether American government could be “good” again.

David Goldfield speaks at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham at 7 p.m. on Nov. 16.


Copyright 2017 North Carolina Public Radio. To see more, visit North Carolina Public Radio.