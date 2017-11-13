The Arguments For And Against The Estate Tax

  • Ferrari automobiles are displayed in a Manhattan window on Sept. 28, 2017 in New York City. The Trump administration's tax overhaul plan quickly drew attention for the benefits it would give to wealthy Americans, including members of the Trump family. Among other things the plan calls for eliminating the federal estate tax, and for cutting the corporate tax rate from 35 to 20 percent. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Republican lawmakers are pushing forward versions of their federal tax system overhaul. A Senate tax committee will hammer out details of one plan on Monday and the House will vote on a similar bill as soon as Thursday. One point of contention is how to address the estate tax, which applies to inheritances of more than $5.5 million.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) about the arguments for and against cutting the estate tax.

