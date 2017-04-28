After Last Week's False Start, The Unreleased Prince Music Starts Rolling Out

Last week brought a flurry of news about a new batch of unreleased Prince songs — six, to be exact, culled from sessions the late star had recorded between 2006 and 2008 — most of which remain unreleased after Prince's estate obtained an injunction blocking their distribution. Just one week later, we're getting word about the kind of posthumous releases fans can expect through official channels.
June 23 will bring not one but two deluxe reissues of Prince's 1984 masterpiece Purple Rain, each of which will feature not only a remastered version of the original nine songs, but also a set of 11 more tracks from the vault. (Most have never been heard before; for a full track listing, see below.) Purple Rain Deluxe – Expanded Edition, the one for true diehards, will feature two bonus discs, containing both a live concert DVD (Prince And The Revolution Live At The Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985) and another CD titled Single Edits & B-Sides.
For now, fans can soak up the first little preview of the unreleased material: "Electric Intercourse," a previously unheard studio version of a song Prince had slipped into the occasional live set, from Purple Rain Deluxe's first bonus disc.
Purple Rain Deluxe Track Listing
Disc One: Original Album (2015 Paisley Park Remaster)
- Let's Go Crazy
- Take Me With U
- The Beautiful Ones
- Computer Blue
- Darling Nikki
- When Doves Cry
- I Would Die 4 U
- Baby I'm A Star
- Purple Rain
Disc Two: From The Vault & Previously Unreleased
- The Dance Electric
- Love And Sex
- Computer Blue ("Hallway Speech" version)
- Electric Intercourse (studio)
- Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden
- Possessed (1983 version)
- Wonderful Ass
- Velvet Kitty Cat
- Katrina's Paper Dolls
- We Can F***
- Father's Song
Purple Rain Deluxe – Expanded Edition Track Listing
Disc Three: Single Edits & B-Sides
- When Doves Cry (edit)
- 17 Days
- Let's Go Crazy (edit)
- Let's Go Crazy (Special Dance Mix)
- Erotic City
- Erotic City ("Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive")
- Purple Rain (edit)
- God
- God (Love Theme From Purple Rain)
- Another Lonely Christmas
- Another Lonely Christmas (extended version)
- I Would Die 4 U (edit)
- I Would Die 4 U (extended version)
- Baby I'm A Star (edit)
- Take Me With U (edit)
DVD: Prince And The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985
- Let's Go Crazy
- Delirious
- 1999
- Little Red Corvette
- Take Me With U
- Do Me, Baby
- Irresistible Bitch
- Possessed
- How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore?
- Let's Pretend We're Married
- International Lover
- God
- Computer Blue
- Darling Nikki
- The Beautiful Ones
- When Doves Cry
- I Would Die 4 U
- Baby I'm A Star
- Purple Rain
Purple Rain Deluxe and Purple Rain Deluxe — Expanded Edition come out June 23 via NPG/Warner Bros.