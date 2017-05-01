21st Century Fox Could Bid On Tribune Media

A potential bidding war could happen between 21st Century Fox and Sinclair Broadcast Group over who could buy Tribune Media, owner of 42 TV stations and valued at around $3.2 billion.

The talks come after the Federal Communications Commission moved to change rules that limited how many stations one operator could own. They also come at a time when 21st Century Fox and its owner Rupert Murdoch face heat in the U.S. — for the Fox News scandals — as well as abroad for attempts to takeover Sky in the U.K.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).

