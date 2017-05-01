18 Months Out From Mid-Terms, What Chances Do Democrats Have In WNC

Congressional mid-term elections are 18 months away, but one challenger is getting into the race for Western North Carolina’s seat in the House of Representatives very early. Democrat Matt Coffay announced he will seek his party’s nomination for the 11th district seat at a rally in Waynesville last month. Should Coffay win the nomination, he’d face three-term incumbent Republican Mark Meadows in the general election. BPR’s Matt Bush spoke with Smoky Mountain News reporter Corey Vaillancourt about the Democratic challenger.